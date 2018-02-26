Bend woman reported missing, ex-boyfriend in custody

BEND, Ore. – Police in Central Oregon are trying to find a missing Bend woman.
According to the Bend Police Department, on February 20 a friend of 24-year-old Sara Diana Gomez called police. The friend was concerned because Gomez hadn’t returned home for a few days.
Police in Bend took over the investigation and are still trying to find Gomez.
KTVZ reports Gomez’s ex-boyfriend, 31-year-old Bryan Penner, was arrested after police found evidence that could link him to Gomez’s disappearance. He remains behind bars in the Deschutes County Jail.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Gomez is asked to call BPD at 541-693-6911.