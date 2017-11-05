Benefit concert to support people of Puerto Rico

Ashland, Ore.– A benefit concert to help support Puerto Rico is being held at the Ashland Armory tonight
Musicians from across the Rogue Valley came together to provide a night of entertainment and help the people of Puerto Rico by raising money to purchase dome tents, solar power panels and supplies. Organizers partnered with two organizations, Pacific Domes and True South Solar to purchase the materials.
“So this is the musicians trying to do something specific,” said Greg Frederick, an organizer and performer for the concert. “So we can create schools to get kids back to some normal kind of life again as we are waiting for all of the responses.”
Organizers hope to raise at least $10,000 dollars at the concert.
If you would like to donate go to United Way of Jackson County and ask to donate to the People for Puerto Rico Relief Fund.