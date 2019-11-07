Benefit screening of Camp Fire documentary in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore.– A documentary about people who survived last year’s horrific Camp Fire in Paradise, California is coming to the big screen on Thursday and one of the filmmakers who’s based out of Ashland will be present at the showing
The movie titled “Fire In Paradise” will be shown at the Varsity Theater in Ashland on Thursday at 7 p.m. The event is being put on by the Ashland Independent Film Festival.
Afterward, people will be able to speak with the producer and local filmmaker Gary Kout and members of Ashland Fire and Rescue.
“Very, very moving and powerful,” said Richard Herskowitz, director of programming for AIFF. “It’s intense in places but people are going to learn a lot. It has these portraits of individuals who survived and they tell their story and leave a very strong impression.”
The showing is also a benefit screening to help raise money for charity. Half of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the North Valley Community Foundation which helps survivors of the Camp Fire. Extra donations will be accepted at the screening but for those that can’t make it can still donate at the foundation’s website.
If you can’t make the screening, it’s available to watch right now on Netflix.
Tickets are still available and can be found purchased at the AIFF website or at the door.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.