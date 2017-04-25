Benton County murder victim identified

BENTON COUNTY, Ore. – A 27-year-old murder victim found dead last week outside of the community of Alsea has been identified as a Russian woman.
According to a report by The Oregonian, Anna Alekseyevna Repkina was shot execution-style by William Chase Hargrove, who was arrested Wednesday in Benton County.
Repkina arrived in the U.S. less than seven weeks before the fatal shooting.
Prosecutors believe Repkina was involved in a “love-triangle relationship” with Hargrove and another woman.
Senior Deputy District Attorney Amie Matsuko said the other woman “gave him an ultimatum: It was either her or the other, and he made a decision,” Matusko said. “He took the victim out on a rather desolate logging road, and she was found shot in the back of the head, execution-style.”
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said Repkina was admitted to the U.S. through the Los Angeles International Airport with a valid passport. Her most recent residence was in Corvallis.
Deputies are asking for anyone with information about Repkina and her activities while in Oregon to call BCSO at 541-766-6858.