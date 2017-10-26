Bergdahl sentencing resumes

(NBC News) – Sentencing hearings resumed Wednesday in the case of Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl.
Bergdahl has pleaded guilty to several charges, including desertion, but his attorneys have asked for the case to be dismissed because of repeated disparaging comments from President Trump.
Bergdahl was captured by the Taliban after walking away from his post in Afghanistan. He spent five years in captivity before being released as part of a controversial prisoner swap approved by President Obama.
Pres. Trump, speaking as a candidate, called Bergdahl a “dirty rotten traitor” and called for him to be executed by a firing squad or thrown from a plane without a parachute.
More recently President Trump said he couldn’t talk about Bergdahl, then suddenly added, “But I think people have head my comments in the past.”
