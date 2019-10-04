Bernie Sanders had a heart attack, campaign says

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – Senator Bernie Sanders is out of the hospital after being treated for what his campaign said was a blocked artery. A Friday statement from his campaign said he was diagnosed with a “myocardial infarction,” the medical term for a heart attack.
The Democratic presidential candidate waved hello as he left the desert springs hospital medical center in Las Vegas.
Sanders, 78, spent two and a half days in the hospital after arriving with chest pain.
Doctors inserted two stints in a blocked coronary artery.
Sanders released a statement thanking the doctors and nurses for their care.
He said, “I feel great, and after taking a short time off, I look forward to getting back to work.”