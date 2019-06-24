Bernie Sanders introduces bill to cancel student debt for everyone

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Senator Bernie Sanders’ push for free college just got a whole lot bigger. He wants to wipe out all student debt—$1.6 trillion of it.
The Democratic presidential candidate unveiled his ambitious legislation called “College for All Act” on Monday.
Currently, about 45 million Americans have student loans.
Sanders’ proposal would cancel debt for all of them, regardless of their income or assets.
It would be paid for by a new tax on Wall Street.
Sanders’ rival Senator Elizabeth Warren has presented a debt relief package but has limits based on income level.