Bernie Sanders undergoes treatment for heart condition

DURHAM, N.H. (NBC) – Presidential hopeful Senator Bernie Sanders has canceled all events after having a medical procedure.
Sanders was most recently campaigning in New Hampshire.
The Sanders campaign issued a statement Wednesday morning that says Sanders experienced some chest discomfort Tuesday evening. Doctors found a blockage in one artery and inserted two stents.
The statement goes on to say that Sanders is talking and in good spirits.
All of Sanders’ events and appearances have been canceled until further notice.
Sanders is 78 years old.
The Independent senator from Vermont is running for president as a Democrat.
The following is a full statement from the Sanders campaign:
“During a campaign event yesterday evening, Sen. Sanders experienced some chest discomfort. Following medical evaluation and testing he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted. Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days. We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates.”