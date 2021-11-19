‘Best of Britt’ fundraiser returns in 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – After being delayed for the past two years, the “Best of Britt” benefit event is back.

On November 19, 2021, the Britt Music and Arts Festival announced the fundraiser will return in 2022. It features the hit-filled “Happy Together Tour” with The Turtles, Chuck Negron formerly of Three Dog Night, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Vogues, and The Cowsills.

The price of admission for the July 12 fundraiser is $135 per person and includes food catered by local restaurants, wine from local wineries, and beer served by Western Beverage.

The evening will feature a live auction of Britt-centric packages that include artist meet-and-greets, signed guitars, and many other offerings.

You can visit http://www.brittfest.org to buy tickets or call the box office at 541-773-6077.