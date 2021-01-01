Best way to ring in new year is at home, health officials say

MEDFORD, Ore. — It’s New Year’s Eve, a time we usually spend celebrating with family and friends.
But health officials say the safest way to ring in the new year is at home.
With Covid-19 rapidly spreading across the state, Jackson County Public Health says going to a New Year’s Eve party can increase your chance of getting and spreading the virus.
Eating, drinking, singing, and dancing with people outside you household are all high risk activities.
Health officials say the best way to celebrate the new year is virtually.
If you do, however, plan to celebrate with people outside your household, health officials say to bring your own food and drinks.
Also, bring your own disposable plates, cups, and utensils.
Wear a mask both indoors and outdoors.
Avoid alcohol and drugs that can alter judgment, which makes it difficult to practice Covid-19 safety measures.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia.
She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.