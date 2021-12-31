Betty White passes away at the age of 99

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – American icon Betty White died just a few weeks before her 100th birthday.

TMZ reports White passed away at her home Friday morning.

Before she passed away, the comedy legend told people magazine she tries to always find the positive in any situation, she says she was born “a cockeyed optimist.”

She had a long career in Hollywood with roles in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Golden Girls” and “Hot in Cleveland.”

Her famous friends, like Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds and Ted Danson, all praised her for her humor and kindness.