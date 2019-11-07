Bicyclist hospitalized trying to cross N. Pacific Highway in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police say a bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash on N. Pacific Highway Wednesday evening.
According to Medford Police, shortly before 6 p.m. the cyclist tried crossing the highway near Jasper’s restaurant. He was hit by a car going north.
The vehicle did stop. No word from police if anyone is facing charges.
Police say the cyclist was a man in his 50’s. His name is not being released at this time. While an officer accompanied him to the hospital, his current condition is unknown.
One northbound lane was closed during the investigation.