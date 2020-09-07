Bicyclist killed, another injured in Coos County crash

COOS BAY, Ore. – One bicyclist was killed and another seriously injured after they were both hit by a vehicle in Coos County this past weekend.
Oregon State Police said at about 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 6, a Nissan pickup truck driven by a 56-year-old woman from Florence was traveling northbound on Highway 101. When the pickup was near milepost 232, just north of Coos Bay, it crossed over the fog line and struck two bicyclists who were also traveling northbound.
According to OSP, 42-year-old Jason Dixon was pronounced dead at the scene. 52-year-old Robert Hammonds sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
Investigators did not say whether the woman driving the pickup truck was facing any charges. No further information was released.