Biden addresses Kabul evacuation efforts

KABUL, Afghanistan (CNN) – There is desperation at the airport in Kabul as Americans, Afghans, and others try to flee the country. Meanwhile, at the White House, President Biden addressed the chaos in Afghanistan
Americans and thousands of Afghans are trying to leave the country now controlled by the Taliban. Many are not only struggling to get to the airport, but U.S. flights out of Kabul are also grounded for hours
The U.S. government is scrambling to address the crush of people looking to flee.
Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander General Wesley Clark said, “There’s a lot of frightened people and frightened families and there’s a few casualties and that’s totally regrettable.”
But President Joe Biden admits it will not be easy. He said, “I cannot promise what the final outcome will be or what it will be — that it will be without risk of loss.
But Biden is committing to help Americans and Afghan allies. He said, “We’re going to do everything, everything that we can to provide safe evacuation for our Afghan allies. But let me be clear; any American who wants to come home, we will get you home”