Biden addresses ‘you ain’t black’ comment

(NBC) – Former Vice President Joe Biden is retracting his comment he made on the radio show “The Breakfast Club” Friday.
Biden sat down with one of the show’s hosts, Charlamagne Tha God, and towards the end of the interview — during some back and forth commentary between the two — Biden said black voters who have trouble deciding whether to support him or President Donald Trump “ain’t black”.
Later while speaking with the Black Chamber of Commerce, he had this to say: “The last thing I want to do — and I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy. I shouldn’t have been so cavalier in responding to what I thought was… Anyway. It was…I don’t take it for granted at all. And no one, no one should have to vote for any party based on their race, their religion or background, or African Americans that think that Trump was worth voting for. I don’t think so. I’m prepared to put my record against his. That was the bottom and it was… it was really unfortunate, I shouldn’t have been so cavalier.”
The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne Tha God has put out a statement defending Biden’s “you ain’t black” comment. He said, “We have been loyal to Democrats for a long time. Black people have invested a lot into that party and the return on investment has not been great. As Biden said in our brief interview when I asked him if Dems owe the black community, “absolutely” was his answer. So let’s see what you got!!! Votes are quid pro quo. You can’t possibly want me to fear Trump more than I want something for my people.”
The Trump campaign is also reacting to Biden’s comments by putting out a t-shirt with the former VP’s “you ain’t black” quote on its website.