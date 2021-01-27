Biden administration increases vaccine orders

President Biden announced Tuesday the purchase of another 200 million doses, but they won’t arrive till summer.
For now, the amount of vaccine being shipped to states is being increased by 16 percent. States will also be given three weeks notice on the number of doses heading their way.
“The brutal truth is, it’s going to take months before we can get the majority of Americans vaccinated. Months,” President Biden said.
Meanwhile, Democrats are planning a vote on COVID relief as early as next week.
“The work must move forward. Preferably with our Republican colleagues, but without them if we must,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.
Republicans are objecting to the $1.9 trillion price tag of the relief plan.
“All of us want to help people that have lost their jobs, the small businesses. But that’s not what this is. This is a liberal payback,” Senator Rick Scott said.
