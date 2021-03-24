Home
Biden administration looks to restore Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

The government’s top consumer watchdog was sidelined by the Trump administration, but the Biden administration is working to get the agency back on its feet. NBC News’ Adam Edelman says the Biden administration wants to restore the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to help guide the nation’s economic recovery and address systemic racial inequality.

