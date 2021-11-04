Biden administration provides vaccine mandate update

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The Biden administration announced details Thursday morning for two vaccination policies.

First, according to a release from the White House, OSHA—the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration؅—will require companies with 100 or more employees to ensure every worker is fully vaccinated or be tested once a week. This would cover 84 million workers.

Second, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services—or CMMS—will require healthcare workers at facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid to be fully vaccinated. This policy covers more than 17 million employees.

President Biden previously ordered that all federal workers and federal contractors be fully vaccinated.

The deadline for all three policies requiring employees to be vaccinated is January 4th.

Additionally, OSHA will also require employers to provide paid time off to receive vaccinations and ensure unvaccinated workers wear face masks in the workplace by December 5th.