Biden administration reveals vaccine mandates for federal workers, large businesses

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Biden is revealing his plan to get the pandemic under control as we face an ongoing threat from the contagious Delta variant.
With the country still in the grips of the pandemic, the White House Thursday morning announced new vaccine mandates as a way forward in the fight against COVID-19.
Part of the plan includes requirements for businesses with 100 or more employees to get their workers vaccinated or tested regularly. The rule will come down from the Department of Labor.
By executive order, Biden will require that all federal employees be vaccinated against the virus, with no option to opt-out via regular testing. The same standards will be extended to employees of federal contractors.
The administration will also direct the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to require COVID-19 vaccines for workers in most healthcare settings that receive Medicare or Medicaid reimbursement.
To make getting a vaccine easier for workers, OSHA is developing a rule that will require businesses with more than 100 employees to provide paid time off to get vaccinated or to recover.
A major expansion to free testing is also part of Biden’s plan.
Part of the president’s focus, the White House says, will be making it safer for kids to go to school.
The Biden administration hopes to make a dent in the number of those who have yet to roll up their sleeves, numbering in the tens of millions.