Biden administration works to reunite immigrant families

“We will dig out of the cruelty of the past administration,” Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said.
Secretary Mayorkas announced parents may be allowed to join their children here in the United States.
“We will explore lawful pathways for them to remain in the United States, and to address the family needs,” he said.
The administration also vowed to rebuild what it says is a gutted system for legal immigration and asylum.
Still, for now, people thinking of traveling to the border are being urged to wait.
“We are not saying don’t come, we are saying don’t come now,” Mayorkas said.
Read more: http://nbcnews.to/3bJN5go