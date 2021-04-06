Biden announces all adults will be eligible for the COVID vaccine by April 19

The president delivered remarks at the white house shortly after visiting a vaccination site in Virginia.
Mr. Biden said that his message is a simple one that every adult in every state can get in line for a shot starting April 19th.
That’s earlier than the anticipated date of May 1st.
The president also announced that his administration is on pace to meet its second vaccination goal: 200 million vaccine doses administered in the first 100 days.
However, President Biden also warned that the fight against coronavirus isn’t over yet and urged Americans to remain vigilant in hand washing, socially distancing, and wearing masks.