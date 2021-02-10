Biden announces sanctions after Myanmar coup

Around 190 people have been arrested in relation to the military takeover since February 1, including democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint.
“As protests grow, violence against those asserting their democratic rights is unacceptable and we’re going to keep calling it out,” Biden said. “The people of Burma are making their voices heard and the world is watching.”
President Biden called for their immediate release and for military leaders to cease power.
The president also imposed strict sanctions against those responsible for the coup and their families.