Biden calls for teacher vaccinations as Texas and Mississippi lift mask mandates

(NBC News) — President Biden is asking states to guarantee at least one shot to every educator by the end of this month.
The president on Tuesday announced that pharmaceutical maker Merck, under the Defense Production Act, will manufacturer Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in an effort to boost the amount of vaccine available and that he expects to have enough vaccine for every American adult who wants a shot by May.
“The more people who get vaccinated, the faster we’re going to overcome this virus,” President Biden said.
Meanwhile, health experts fear some areas are moving too fast as they lift pandemic restrictions.
Mississippi and Texas are getting rid of mask mandates and reopening retail at 100 percent capacity.
“Personal vigilance to follow the safety standards is still needed to contain COVID. It’s just that state mandates are no longer needed,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott said.
Experts disagree.
“We think it’s a mistake for us to take our foot off the gas on wearing masks right now,” says Senior White House COVID Advisor Andy Slavitt.
The Centers for Disease Control will announce on Wednesday guidelines for the 25 million people who’ve been fully vaccinated.
