Biden comments on Sanders’ dropout

WILMINGTON, Del. (NBC) – Joe Biden heaped praise on Senator Bernie Sanders Wednesday afternoon, hours after Sanders announced he was suspending his presidential campaign.
Biden echoed comments he’s made in recent weeks aimed at unifying the Democratic party as he lauded Sanders’ passionate advocacy for progressive causes and for inspiring millions of backers.
Biden said, “Earlier today, my good friend and he is a friend, Bernie Sanders, announced he was suspending his campaign. Bernie’s always been a passionate voice for progress and he put his heart and soul, not only into running for president, but also the causes and issues he has been dedicated to his whole life. He’s inspired and energized millions of supporters, especially young voters, to join him in championing a progressive vision for our country. And he didn’t just run a political campaign, he created a movement. And that’s a good thing for the nation and for our future.
“While Bernie’s campaign has ended, I know his leadership is going to continue including working to address the incredible challenges we’re now facing, the ones that are facing this nation under this president.”
Biden has moved from an endangered candidate after falling short in the first three nominating contests to the apparent nominee, following a series of victories beginning in South Carolina.