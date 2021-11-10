Biden continues to promote ‘Build Back Better’ plan

BALTIMORE, Md. (NBC) – President Biden is hitting the road to sell his “Build Back Better” agenda.

The president will be in Baltimore Wednesday, highlighting the White House’s effort to modernize the nation’s ports and end the supply chain backlog.

With the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed, the president is now touting its benefits to the American people and hoping to build support for the next part of his agenda.

Speaking at a virtual Democratic National Committee event, the president continued pushing his agenda, highlighting how the recently-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill will affect people from coast to coast.

He said, “We’re gonna modernize our ports, our airports, our freight rail, make it easy for companies to get their goods the market and reduce the supply chain back bottlenecks backlogs out there and lower the cost for working families.”

The president is heading to the Port of Baltimore as the White House moves to speed distribution of the $17 billion earmarked for ports in the infrastructure bill, just one part of the administration’s full-court press to drum up public support for the Biden agenda.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said, “30, 40, 50 years from now we will look back on this as the turning point.”

With $1.2 trillion for roads, bridges, power and broadband internet passed, an even bigger climate change and family care bill hangs in the balance which backers promise will help ease the nation’s labor shortage.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said, “And it’s not just us and the administration saying that a lot of very respected economists have pointed to that same effect and how it can also help with inflation.”

Moderate Democrats pumped the brakes on that bill, concerned about its potential effect on the deficit.

Republicans are done cooperating with the White House, for now.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ken.) said, “I don’t think the American people are interested in seeing this go any further.”

The president forging ahead, betting that the American people are on his side.

The House will take up the president’s climate change and family care bill on Monday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expects a vote by the end of next week.