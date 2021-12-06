Biden delivers remarks on Build Back Better Act and prescription drug prices Posted by Newsroom Staff December 6, 2021 Watch as President Biden delivers remarks on how his Build Back Better Act will lower the costs of prescription drugs for millions of Americans. Leave a Comment:Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines » Tags: health Politics Newsroom Staff December 6, 2021 Previous Article U.S. travel restrictions to go into effect as Omicron variant spreads Next Article Police ask for help in Douglas County fatal shooting investigation