Biden delivers remarks on the August jobs report

In his comments, Biden said last month’s numbers were lower than expected because of the Delta variant but also touted the average number of jobs gained over the last three months as a win for his recovery plan.
“As we head into the Labor Day weekend, we have more evidence of the progress of our economy from last year’s economic calamity. Today we learned the economy created 235,000 new jobs in August and the unemployment rate fell to 5.2%, the lowest it has been in 18 months.”
Biden went on to say we’re seeing an economic recovery that’s “durable and strong.”
“While I know some wanted to see a larger number today and so did I,” Biden went on to say. “What we’ve seen this year is a continued growth, month after month, in job creation.”
The president attributed the nation’s economic growth to the American Rescue Plan and the vaccination strategy.