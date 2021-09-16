Biden delivers remarks on the economy

Biden stated, “My plan benefits ordinary Americans, not those at the top, don’t need to help it historic middle-class tax code, cutting taxes for over 50 million families, our Republican friends are making a different choice though they’d rather protect the tax breaks of those the very top, and give tax breaks to working families is that simple. Well let me ask you this. Where is it written all the tax breaks in American tax code, go to corporations and the very top? I think it’s enough I’m tired of it.”
The remarks come at a point where his $3.5 trillion economic package continues to run into hurdles from both parties.
The package is the centerpiece to the president’s first term agenda.
