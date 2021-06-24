Biden discusses crime prevention plan

He spoke at the White House after a longer-than-scheduled meeting on crime with Attorney General Merrick Garland and officials and community leaders from across the country.
The Biden plan emphasizes stemming the flow of guns used in violent crimes, giving local law enforcement more resources, and investing in community anti-violence interventions.
A major priority will be cracking down on gun dealers who flout laws, who Mr. Biden called “merchants of death.”
The American rescue plan funnels $350 billion dollars to shore up state and local budgets which governments can use to fund police and community anti-crime programs.