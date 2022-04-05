Biden expected to announce new sanctions against Russia

MOSCOW, Russia – The Biden administration plans to announce an additional sweeping sanctions package targeting Russia on Wednesday, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

The package was organized in coordination with the G-7 and the European Union, the source said.

Under the new measures, the U.S. will ban all new investments in Russia, increase sanctions on financial institutions and state-owned enterprises in Russia and sanctions on its government officials and their family members.

Sources said the sanctions seek to inflict significant economic harm on Russia and comes after U.S. officials and President Biden have recognized new evidence of further war crimes in Ukraine, particularly in the city of Bucha, near the capital Kyiv.

Ukrainian authorities accused Russian forces of targeting civilians in a deadly campaign that left more than 300 people dead before troops pulled out of the city.

Russia’s defense ministry has denied the claims, calling them a “provocation,” despite photographs and video showing damaged city streets strewn with bodies.