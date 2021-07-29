Biden expected to announce vaccine mandate, testing protocols for federal workers

As President Biden is expected to mandate the COVID vaccine for federal workers, the White House and military now require masks in federal buildings. However, Republicans aren’t convinced that’s based on science.
Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) said, “If we got the vaccine, I did, then why do I have to wear a mask?”
The GOP shut down House business to avoid the Capitol physician’s mask mandate.
Representative Chip Roy (R-TX) said, “Well I’m convinced that this a political show.”
The CDC recommending masks for everyone in COVID hotspots is causing confusion and drastic steps. The mayor of Orange, Florida declared a state of emergency. The Washington Nationals postponed Wednesday night’s game after 12 people tested positive.
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy explained why the CDC reversed course. “If you are vaccinated, the likelihood of having a breakthrough infection is still low,” he said. “But in the unusual event that a breakthrough does happen, we know transmission can take place.”
Kansas City will soon face a state lawsuit for following CDC guidelines.
At least nine states have outlawed mask mandates, so we could see this play out in the court.