Biden faces must-win in South Carolina

(NBC News) Democratic presidential hopefuls are making their final pitch to South Carolina voters on the eve of the Palmetto State’s primary.
Most analysts say former Vice President Joe Biden must win this contest to keep his campaign alive after poor showings in Iowa and New Hampshire, and a second place finish in Nevada.
The latest poll shows Biden with a 20 point lead in South Carolina.
The wild card in the Democratic race continues to be Michael Bloomberg. He’s yet to appear on a ballot, and won’t in South Carolina, but will on Super Tuesday.
