Biden gets his COVID-19 booster shot

A week ago, the FDA gave Pfizer emergency use authorization of their booster dose for people 65-and-up including folks at high risk of severe disease and front-line workers.
Biden said, “The Food and Drug Administration, the FDA, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the CDC, looked at all the data, completed the review, and determined the boosters for the Pfizer vaccine, others will come later maybe, I assume, but the Pfizer vaccine are safe and effective they have all the data they need.”
Biden is urging eligible people to get their boosters as soon they can while still asking Americans to get their first shots.
On Friday, the White House said that it has enough supply for every eligible American to receive the Pfizer booster.
So far, 20 million Americans are eligible for the booster after reaching the six-month mark following their second dose.