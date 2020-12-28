Biden, Harris attend national security briefing

WILMINGTON, Del. (NBC) – President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received a virtual briefing by members of their national security and foreign policy teams.
The meeting, in Wilmington, Delaware comes ahead of Biden’s scheduled remarks on the COVID-19 crisis.
Among the advisers participating in the briefing were secretary of state nominee Tony Blinken, secretary of defense nominee Lloyd Austin, ambassador to the U.N. nominee Linda Thomas-Greenfield, director of national intelligence nominee Avril Haines, and national security adviser appointee Jake Sullivan.
Speaking before the meeting got underway, the president-elect stressed the importance of restoring alliances, saying that the “challenge we face today can’t be solved by any one country acting alone.”