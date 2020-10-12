Biden hits Trump on COVID-19 response

(NBC News) President Trump returns to the campaign trail Monday evening, just 10 days after entering the hospital for COVID-19 treatment.
His trip to Florida comes after warming up with a campaign-style event at the White House over the weekend.
With no social distancing in the crowds and no clear answers about the president’s health status, the rally in Florida will be followed by three more in the next three days in Pennsylvania, Iowa and North Carolina.
The president claims he’s now tested negative for COVID-19, but that has not been confirmed by the White House physician, who instead issued a letter stating that President Trump is “no longer considered a transmission risk to others.”
The president’s push to get back to packed rallies comes as coronavirus cases are on the rise in more than 30 states, with some hitting new records for single-day increases.
That includes Ohio, where Joe Biden campaigned Monday, putting the pandemic at the forefront of his message.
“That’s Donald Trump’s presidency, 215,000 dead because of COVID,” Biden told supporters.
