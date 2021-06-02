Biden intensifies push for July 4th vaccination goal

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Wednesday, President Biden intensified his push to get more Americans vaccinated ahead of his self-imposed July 4th deadline. IT comes as states are offering their own offbeat incentives to get needles into arms.
In New York, you can get a COVID vaccine at the aquarium. In Ohio, a shot in the arm means a shot to win a million dollars. And now, West Virginia, giving away guns as a vaccine incentive.
As states pull out the stops to increase access and interest in vaccines, President Biden declared a national month of action aimed at getting 70 percent of American adults at least one dose by the 4th of July.
“Let’s go into the summer, freer and safer,” Biden said. “Let’s celebrate a truly historic independence day.”
It comes as rising vaccinations have driven COVID cases down to their lowest levels in nearly a year.
New York City, once the pandemic’s global epicenter, is reporting no COVID deaths for the first time since July. Ohio is now dropping its mask mandate and capacity limits.
For those still hesitant to roll up their sleeves, the White House is doubling down on outreach , announcing plans to recruit 1,000 Black-owned barbershops and beauty salons to increase confidence and host vaccination clinics.
And if that’s not enough, Anheuser Busch is now offering to buy a beer for everyone 21-years-old and up when the nation hits the president’s goal of getting shots in arms for 70 percent of adults.
President Biden announced that some vaccination sites will now stay open 24 hours every Friday. He stressed that even with all the progress we’ve made, the unvaccinated are still at risk.