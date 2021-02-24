Biden issues executive order to help the economy

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – President Joe Biden said he is ensuring Americans never face shortages on goods and services they rely on; needs that were punctuated by the PPE shortages at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Coming from a meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers, the president said was the best since he took office. He signed an executive order designed to address economic and national security, as well as critical supply chains.
Biden said, “The order I’m about to sign does two things. First, it orders a 100-day review of four vital products, semi-conductors one, key minerals and materials like rare earths that are used to make everything from harder steel to airplanes. Three, pharmaceuticals and their ingredients, Four, advanced batteries like the ones used in electric vehicles.”
Biden also ordered a “long-term review of the industry bases of six sectors of our overall economy over the next year.” The reviews are aimed at fortifying America’s supply chains.