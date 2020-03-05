Biden makes remarks after Super Tuesday

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC) – Joe Biden said he had a “great night” on Super Tuesday and fired back at claims by Bernie Sanders that the “establishment” is on Biden’s side.
The former vice-president said his so-called “establishment” support on Tuesday came from middle-class voters and constituents such as African Americans and single women, not the powerful.
During a press statement in Los Angeles, Biden ticked off the 10 Super Tuesday states he’s projected to win and he pushed back against claims he’s not building a movement, noting his campaign is the one that turned out increased numbers of voters.
Biden said, “We had a great night last night and tremendous support from all across the nation with victories in Texas, Virginia, North Carolina, Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Massachusetts and just this morning we heard we heard we won Maine as well.”
Biden is off the campaign trail on Thursday.