Biden meets with advisors to address border surge

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) — The growing crisis at the border is in the spotlight Wednesday as President Biden meets with top advisors in Washington and a White House delegation heads to a processing facility to see firsthand how undocumented migrants are being treated.
After releasing their own selected footage of overcrowded border patrol facilities but denying media requests for weeks, the Biden administration for the first time allowed TV news cameras to join a delegation of White House officials and Democratic lawmakers touring a holding center for unaccompanied migrant children.
The surge in border crossings is becoming a humanitarian crisis.
President Biden handed Vice President Harris the enormous task of coordinating with Mexico and Central American countries to stem the flow of migrants. The announcement came at a joint meeting with immigration advisors.
Senate Republicans made a coordinated push Wednesday to hammer the Biden administration for reversing President Trump’s hardline border policies. Democrats rejected the blame.
Both sides agree there is an emergency at the border but the disagreement over how to handle it is only deepening the partisan divide.
Thursday, Biden will hold a press conference where he’ll face questions directly from the media on this issue.