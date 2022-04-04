Biden once again calls Putin a ‘war criminal’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – President Joe Biden again called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal” Monday, saying the reports of attacks on civilians in the town of Bucha near the capital Kyiv are “brutal” and “outrageous.”

Residents of Bucha have accused Russian forces of targeting civilians in a deadly campaign that Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk said left more than 300 people dead before troops pulled out of the city.

Biden said, “I have one comment to make before I start the day. You may remember, I got criticized for calling Putin a war criminal. Well, the truth of the matter, you saw what happened in Bucha. This warrants him… he is a war criminal. But we have to gather the information. We have to continue to provide Ukraine with the weapons they need to continue the fight. And we have to get all the detail so this can be an actual have a war-crime trial. This guy is brutal and what’s happening in Bucha is outrageous and everyone’s seen it.”

Russia’s defense ministry has denied the claims, calling them a “provocation,” despite photographs and video showing damaged city streets strewn with bodies.

The president said he was considering more sanctions against Russia and that Putin should be held accountable for his actions.