Biden pushes ‘big, bold’ COVID relief plan

“It’s big, and it’s bold and it’s a real answer to the crisis were in,” President Biden said.
The president pointed to a slowing recovery. Just 49,000 jobs were added across the country last month, with restaurants, retail and manufacturing all cutting workers.
“I see enormous pain in this country,” Mr. Biden said. “A lot of folks out of work, a lot of folks going hungry.”
His plan includes billions for vaccination, unemployment benefits, food and rental assistance, and stimulus checks to Americans in need.
President Biden said he wants bipartisanship, but won’t dramatically scale down to win GOP support.
“What Republicans have proposed is to do nothing or not enough,” he said.
Republicans continue to object to the size and scope of the bill.
“The remaining damage to our economy does not require another multitrillion-dollar, non-targeted bandaid,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said.
