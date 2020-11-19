Biden pushes bipartisan recovery

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – With coronavirus cases spiking across the nation and deaths mounting, President-elect Joe Biden is working on a national plan to deal with the virus, amid growing concern and frustration as the Trump administration refuses to assist the transition.
President-elect Biden held a virtual meeting Thursday with the National governors association, coordinating plans to combat coronavirus and protect the U.S. economy.
“We want to work with you and the Congress on a bipartisan basis to make sure you get the resources you need,” Mr. Biden said.
President-elect Biden is trying to draw up a recovery blueprint as hospitals reach capacity. U.S. deaths have now topped a quarter of a million, and schools and businesses are facing the prospect of new shutdowns.
Jobless claims ticked back up this week as well, and an estimated 12 million people are set to lose their unemployment insurance after Christmas if Congress doesn’t act.
Meanwhile, President Trump’s legal advisors continue to make more unfounded assertions about the election.
“They made significant mistakes. like all crooks do, and we caught them,” attorney Rudy Guiliani said at a press conference where he described a far-fetched and wide-reaching conspiracy to rig the election while offering no evidence of proof.
