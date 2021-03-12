Home
Biden pushes for full vaccination by May 1st

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) — President Biden announced that every American eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine should be able to receive their dose by May 1st.

“No more searching day and night for an appointment,” Mr. Biden said, speaking on the anniversary of the coronavirus outbreak’s official designation as a global pandemic.

The president says he’s ordering all states to open eligibility, doubling the number of federal vaccination centers and mobilizing thousands to help administer shots, including retired doctors and nurses.

He’s also calling on Americans to do their part.

“I need you to get vaccinated when it’s your turn, when you can find an opportunity,” the president said.

Mr. Biden went on to say that if enough Americans are vaccinated as planned, the country could see a return to normalcy by July 4th.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2OrxxGx

