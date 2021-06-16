Biden, Putin conclude historic summit

GENEVA, Switzerland – President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin sat down together in Geneva as they began their high-stakes summit.
The two leaders held their first face-to-face meeting Wednesday.
The White House said in a statement that it seeks to “restore predictability and stability to the US-Russia relationship.”
President Biden will also hold a solo news conference after the summit.
The long-anticipated meeting comes at the conclusion of the president’s first foreign trip since taking office.