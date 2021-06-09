Biden reverses TikTok ban attempt

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – President Biden has reversed the Trump administration’s effort to ban TikTok.
President Biden signed an executive order Wednesday morning that reverses Trump’s attempt to ban the popular video app along with WeChat.
The new order also calls for a review aimed at identifying national security risks with software applications tied to China.
The Commerce Department will take the lead on an evidence-based analysis of transactions involving apps that are manufactured, supplied or controlled by China.
Officials are concerned about apps that collect users’ personal data or have connections to Chinese military or intelligence activities.
Trump targeted TikTok in 2020 with a series of orders that cited concerns over the US data that TikTok collects from its users.