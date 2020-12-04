Home
Biden says he’ll ask Americans to wear masks for first 100 days of his presidency

(NBC News) President-Elect Biden has a plan to fight against Coronavirus, and he is asking all Americans to mask up.

“Not forever. 100 days. And I think we’ll see a significant reduction if that occurs,” Biden says.

Biden tells CNN he is keeping Dr. Anthony Fauci as a Chief Medical Adviser.

“To the extent possible, don’t travel, don’t congregate together,” Dr. Fauci warns American’s about the risks of getting together for the Holidays.

In Washington, there is growing optimism that Congress will avoid a government shutdown next week, and approve COVID financial relief before the end of the year.

