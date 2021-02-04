Biden set to reverse refugee policies

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – President Biden will visit the State Department Thursday, where he’s expected to announce a policy change that will increase the number of refugees allowed into the United States.
The move reverses drastic cuts made by former President Trump.
Meanwhile, the push to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19 continues.
With an average of 1.3 million doses being administered each day, the country is now on track to meet President Biden’s goal of 100-day goal.
The Centers for Disease Control reports the death rate from the virus is slowing down, and the rate of new infections has dropped to pre-Thanksgiving levels.
President Biden’s COVID relief plan, which would provide more money for vaccinations and economic relief to those hard hit by the pandemic, remains stuck in Congress.
