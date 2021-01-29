Biden shifts focus

(NBC News) President Joe Biden is closing out his first full week in office by turning his attention from executive orders to the more daunting task of winning congressional support for a massive COVID-19 relief bill.
“We have learned from past crises, the risk is not doing too much. The risk is not doing enough,” the president said of the $1.9 trillion bill.
On Friday Mr. Biden met with newly-installed Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who’s among the economists arguing for aggressive investment.
“The benefits of acting now and acting big will far outweigh the costs in the long run,” Yellen said.
President Biden has been reaching out privately to Republican lawmakers, many of whom have already voiced firm opposition to the nearly two trillion-dollar price tag.
The rescue package includes boosting direct payments to Americans and aid for small businesses.
