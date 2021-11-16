Biden signs bipartisan infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – President Joe Biden signed into law a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package on Monday.

The gathering marked a major legislative victory at the White House event that included lawmakers from both parties.

The legislation will deliver $550 billion of new federal investments over five years. It includes money for roads, bridges, mass transit, and more.

The package includes a $65 billion investment in improving the nation’s broadband infrastructure.

And tens of billions of dollars for improving the electric grid, water systems, and building a nationwide network of plug-in electric vehicle chargers.

The bill first passed by the Senate in a 69 to 30 vote in August. It was ultimately passed by the House on November 5. Thirteen Republican lawmakers backed the vote.

The ceremony comes as Biden is facing slumping poll numbers. Discontent over the pandemic and resulting economic problems, including record inflation, are contributing to Biden’s lagging popularity.

A new ABC-Washington Post poll out over the weekend put the president’s approval rating at 41% approve and 53% disapprove.