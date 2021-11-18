Biden talks about infrastructure at GM Plant Zero in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (NBC) – President Biden spoke at the GM Plant Zero that only manufactures zero-emission vehicles.

Mr. Biden said for the first time in a long time, the United States will spend more on infrastructure than China. He also said the infrastructure law, combined with the not yet passed build Back Better Agenda, will make electric vehicles sell.

“This infrastructure law along, with my Build Back Better bill plan, we’re gonna kickstart new batteries, materials and parts production and recycling,” the president said. “Boosting the manufacturing of clean vehicles with new loans and new tax credits, creating new purchase incentives for consumers to buy American-made union-made clean vehicles.”

The president said with better infrastructure comes better roads and bridges, which makes it safer to drive those vehicles.

Biden said, “This law makes the most significant investment in roads and bridges in 70 years, fixing so many of those 1,200 bridges 7,300 miles of roads here in Michigan that are in poor condition. So when a family drives the car, you build right here. There’ll be a whole lot safer, and they’ll get there a hell of a lot faster.”

President Biden said now is the time that we need to invest in America, and he said he’s betting on Americans.

“Folks, I’m betting on America,” he told the audience. “I’m betting on the American people. We got to focus on what made the nation great. I have no problem with people on Wall Street— bankers and others,—fine. But they didn’t build America. The middle class built America, and unions built the middle class.”

The president also talked about replacing lead pipes for safer drinking water, which has been a particular problem in Michigan as well as improving broadband internet access.